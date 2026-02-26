Shah takes stock of border security, Bihar demography

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shifted focus to illegal foreign infiltration after the reported success of the ‘Naxal Mukt Bharat’ campaign. On Wednesday, he began a three-day visit to Bihar’s Seemanchal region, which shares borders with Nepal and election-bound West Bengal. The visit is centred on strengthening border security and checking infiltration in sensitive districts.

On the first day, Shah chaired a meeting in Kishanganj district with senior officials of security agencies, including the Sashastra Seema Bal and Border Security Force. These agencies guard the porous borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. The meeting focused on measures to curb foreign infiltration in the seven bordering districts of Bihar.

Sources said Shah issued clear directions to the local administration. “First, identify unauthorised occupants and then initiate action. Local administration will assist you in the work,” he reportedly told officials. He stressed the need for better coordination between local administrations and law enforcement agencies.