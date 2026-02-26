Shah takes stock of border security, Bihar demography

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shifted focus to illegal foreign infiltration after the reported success of the ‘Naxal Mukt Bharat’ campaign. On Wednesday, he began a three-day visit to Bihar’s Seemanchal region, which shares borders with Nepal and election-bound West Bengal. The visit is centred on strengthening border security and checking infiltration in sensitive districts.
On the first day, Shah chaired a meeting in Kishanganj district with senior officials of security agencies, including the Sashastra Seema Bal and Border Security Force. These agencies guard the porous borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. The meeting focused on measures to curb foreign infiltration in the seven bordering districts of Bihar.
Sources said Shah issued clear directions to the local administration. “First, identify unauthorised occupants and then initiate action. Local administration will assist you in the work,” he reportedly told officials. He stressed the need for better coordination between local administrations and law enforcement agencies.
Earlier, he presided over a meeting with officials of the Land Ports Authority of India, which manages border infrastructure. Shah arrived at Purnea airport and went directly to Kishanganj. He was welcomed by senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.
On the second day, Shah is likely to meet residents of border villages to understand their condition and review the progress of the Vibrant Villages programme aimed at improving infrastructure and stopping migration.
During the visit, the Home Minister will hold review meetings with DMs, SPs and senior officials of seven border districts. He will also meet Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and DGP Vijay Kumar.
Visit ‘politically motivated’, says Tejashwi
The visit comes amid concerns over infiltration and demographic change in Seemanchal. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims account for 16.87% of Bihar’s population, while in Kishanganj they account for 68%. Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called the visit “politically motivated” as assembly elections are due in West Bengal.