Thane woman suffers miscarriage after dowry harassment; husband, in-laws booked

THANE: Police in Thane have registered a case against a man and his family members for allegedly harassing his pregnant wife for dowry and assaulting her, leading to a miscarriage, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, hailing from Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, got married to a software engineer residing in Mumbai's Parel area in April 2024.

Her father, a former police personnel, spent Rs 5 lakh on the wedding and provided gold as per the demands of her husband's family, the woman claimed in her police complaint.

She alleged that soon after the wedding, she found her husband was an alcoholic. "When she raised the issue, her in-laws allegedly silenced her, claiming she had no right to complain as her family had not provided enough during the wedding," an official at Vishnunagar police station said quoting the complaint.

During the couple's wedding anniversary last year, a heated argument broke out over monetary demands. Two members of her husband's family allegedly abused her father and pushed her. The woman fell and experienced severe pain, as per the complaint.