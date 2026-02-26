Tiger kills second person in 13 days in Uttarakhand's Kumaon; villagers block highway with victim's body

DEHRADUN: Tensions reached a breaking point in the foothills of Uttarakhand as a suspected man-eating tiger claimed its second victim within a fortnight.

The latest tragedy, involving the gruesome death of a woman in Paniyali village, sparked a massive public outcry, with agitated locals placing the victim’s mutilated body on a main highway to protest administrative negligence.

The victim, identified as Kamala Devi, had ventured into the forest at approximately 8.00 am on Wednesday. When she failed to return by evening, anxious villagers launched a search operation, only to discover her half-eaten remains deep within the woods.

This incident comes just 13 days after another local woman, Ganga Devi of Peepalpokhara village, was similarly hunted and killed by a tiger.

As news of the kill spread, the atmosphere in Paniyali turned volatile. By 7.00 pm, after waiting hours for Forest Department officials to arrive, the villagers’ patience wore thin. Led by local representatives, including District Panchayat member Chhavi Kandpal and former Village head Manish Arya, hundreds of residents carried Kamala Devi’s body to the Kathghariya main road.