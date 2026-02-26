Toddler among three killed after car plunges into deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

ALMORA: A celebratory trip turned into a tragedy late Thursday night when a car carrying eight people plummeted into a deep gorge near Basauli on the Almora-Takula motor road. The accident claimed three lives, including an 11-month-old boy, while five others sustained critical injuries.

The victims, all relatives of a bride, were returning to Delhi after attending a wedding ceremony in Jhijhar village. The incident occurred between Churadi and Mahendra Club when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, a Maruti Brezza (DL9CBH8402), causing it to veer off the road and tumble 150 metres down the hillside.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi confirmed the deployment of rescue teams immediately after receiving the report. "Upon receiving information, an SDRF team from the Sariyapani post, led by Sub-Inspector Pankaj Dangwal, rushed to the spot. We found that the vehicle had lost control and crashed into a deep ravine," Yaduvanshi told TNIE.