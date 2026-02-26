Nation

Two earthquakes jolt Sikkim, none injured

Officials said that there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property in the two quakes.
The epicentre of the quake was 4 km northeast of Yuksom in Gyalshing district at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Photo | ANI
GANGTOK: Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 3.5 jolted Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.

The first quake, of 4.6 magnitude, hit the state at 11:24 am.

The epicentre of the quake was 4 km northeast of Yuksom in Gyalshing district at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The second earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted Mangan district at 12:17 pm.

The epicentre was 11 km northwest of Gangtok, also at a depth of 10 km.

Officials said that there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property in the two quakes.

