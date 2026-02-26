Vikshit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill: Opp flags centralisation, lack of funding mechanism in JPC meeting

NEW DELHI: At the first meeting of the joint committee of Parliament to examine the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill on Thursday, the Opposition members flagged issues such as ‘excess centralisation, institutional autonomy and lack of funding mechanism’ among other issues, said sources.

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which was introduced during the Winter session of Parliament, seeks to establish an overarching higher education commission along with three councils for regulation, accreditation and ensuring academic standards for universities and higher education institutions in India. The Bill seeks to establish a single higher education regulator. Facing protests from the Opposition parties, the Bill was later referred to a 31-member joint committee.

According to sources, the panel chairman, BJP MP D Purandeswari, heard the views of the members and assured them that the panel will address the concerns.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Purandeswari said, "The committee will go into each of the concerns that have been raised or rather the inputs that have been given... to the committee and we will take all of them onboard."

She said all parties, cutting across their political ideologies, were represented in the meeting, and they contributed by saying whatever they had to on the Bill.

Sources told TNIE that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose raised concerns of centralisation and highlighted that the bill is silent on the funding mechanism for universities.