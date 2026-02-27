5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh; tremors felt in Kolkata, surrounding areas

KOLKATA: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck 188 kilometres from Dhaka on Friday afternoon, as per the US Geological Survey (USGS). Tremors were felt in several parts of Kolkata and adjoining areas of West Bengal, prompting residents to rush out of their homes and office buildings as a precautionary measure.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has reported the quake to be of 5.4 magnitude. The tremor was reported around 1:30 PM IST and was recorded southwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Dhaka's Agargaon, it said.

The USGS said the earthquake was located at latitude 22.451°N and longitude 89.139°E, at a depth of 9.8 kilometres.

People were seen gathering in open spaces in Kolkata shortly after the tremors were felt.

Recounting the moment, Swagata, a Kolkata resident, said that the sofa and fan in their room were visibly shaking, after which they had to rush downstairs to open spaces.

"We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, and a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs," she said.