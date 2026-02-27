AAIB misses one-month deadline for releasing Baramati air crash preliminary report

NEW DELHI: The preliminary inquiry report into the Baramati air crash in which the then Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives has not been completed within the 30-day deadline stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations agency.
The deadline expired on Thursday (February 26).
The Learjet 45 aircraft by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd crashed on January 28 when it was on its way to Baramati airport from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport in Mumbai.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had assured on February 20 that the probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had begun and the report would be issued within 30 days.
A senior official confirmed that the report submission deadline of the ICAO commences from the date of the accident itself. “In this specific instance, it begins from January 28 only, particularly since the crash took place in the morning. The investigation teams which had rushed to the spot would have got that full day also to conduct their probe,” he said.
India was re-elected to the Council of the ICAO with a very strong mandate during the 42nd ICAO assembly session at Montreal (September 27, 2025).
Ministry sources chose to remain tightlipped about the report and assured that information would be shared when it is available with them. AAIB officials did not respond to multiple calls.
The AAIB had in a statement earlier this month stated that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) involved in the Baramati crash had been exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage. It said it would take the assistance of the CVR’s manufacturer, the US-based Honeywell to recover the data, it added.
Final report of three-year accident not yet ready
Captain C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots, told TNIE, “The report needs to be submitted within the stipulated period which is mentioned in ICAO Annexure 13. The preliminary report has to be submitted within 30 days and the final report within one year of the accident.”
However, the final report of the same Learjet 45 involved in an accident on September 14, 2023 during a landing at the Mumbai airport from Vishakaptatnam is yet to be made public, he pointed out.
Eight people, including two crew, were on board that aircraft. The co-pilot sustained serious injuries while the Pilot-in-Command and seven passengers sustained minor injuries. Following last month’s crash, AAIB had stated earlier this month that the report was in its final stages and will be out soon.
Randhwawa also pointed out that as per ICAO guidelines, the AAIB should be an independent agency. “However, the AAIB reports to the Civil Aviation Ministry in India. The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates civil aviation accidents in the US, does not report to any ministry,” he said.