AAIB misses one-month deadline for releasing Baramati air crash preliminary report

NEW DELHI: The preliminary inquiry report into the Baramati air crash in which the then Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives has not been completed within the 30-day deadline stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations agency.

The deadline expired on Thursday (February 26).

The Learjet 45 aircraft by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd crashed on January 28 when it was on its way to Baramati airport from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport in Mumbai.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had assured on February 20 that the probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had begun and the report would be issued within 30 days.

A senior official confirmed that the report submission deadline of the ICAO commences from the date of the accident itself. “In this specific instance, it begins from January 28 only, particularly since the crash took place in the morning. The investigation teams which had rushed to the spot would have got that full day also to conduct their probe,” he said.

India was re-elected to the Council of the ICAO with a very strong mandate during the 42nd ICAO assembly session at Montreal (September 27, 2025).

Ministry sources chose to remain tightlipped about the report and assured that information would be shared when it is available with them. AAIB officials did not respond to multiple calls.