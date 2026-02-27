Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in Mumbai for a four-day visit to India

NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on Friday, commencing a four-day visit to India that is seen as a pivotal effort to reset bilateral ties and expand economic engagement between the two countries.
He will pay homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. His visit begins with meetings scheduled with leading business figures in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, before he travels to New Delhi on March 1.
Carney will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call the Canadian Prime Minister, who will address the India–Canada CEO Forum in the national capital before returning to Canada.
“The visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India–Canada ties,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said, underscoring that the partnership is rooted in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people connections, and expanding cooperation across sectors.
The trip comes at a sensitive juncture for Ottawa. With relations between Canada and the United States under strain, Carney has pledged to diversify trade partnerships and identify new markets for Canadian exports. India, with a population of 1.4 billion and one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, is seen as a potentially crucial destination for Canada’s petroleum, natural gas, and other resources.
Bilateral ties have been strained in recent years following allegations by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the Indian government was linked to the killing of a Canadian citizen associated with Sikh separatist activism. India has strongly denied the accusations.
Carney is not scheduled to visit Punjab, a region that has historically been central to Indian migration to Canada. Observers say the focus this time is squarely on recalibrating diplomatic channels and rebuilding economic confidence between the two democracies.