Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in Mumbai for a four-day visit to India

NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on Friday, commencing a four-day visit to India that is seen as a pivotal effort to reset bilateral ties and expand economic engagement between the two countries.

He will pay homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. His visit begins with meetings scheduled with leading business figures in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, before he travels to New Delhi on March 1.

Carney will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call the Canadian Prime Minister, who will address the India–Canada CEO Forum in the national capital before returning to Canada.

“The visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India–Canada ties,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said, underscoring that the partnership is rooted in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people connections, and expanding cooperation across sectors.