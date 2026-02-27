Chandrashekhar of Azad Samaj Party sets his eye on Hastinapur seat

LUCKNOW: With preparations on in UP owing to state assembly polls early next year, Hastinapur assembly seat has come into focus amid speculation that Nagina MP Chandrashekhar, chief of Azad Samaj Party (ASP), may contest from the constituency.

The development comes months after BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik publicly said he did not want to contest again from the seat, calling it “cursed”.

Political observers say the seat has gained attention due to changing political signals, Chandrashekhar’s possible entry, and preparations being already underway by the Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

The results from the past four assembly polls shows that the party winning this seat has gone on to form the government. Hastinapur is also a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes. Chandrashekhar, is seen as trying to strengthen his political presence in western Uttar Pradesh.

When asked about the possibility, Chandrashekhar said decisions on candidates and constituencies would be taken by the party leadership. He added that the Azad Samaj Party was preparing to contest all 403 assembly seats in the state.