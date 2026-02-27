Congress criticism of PM Modi’s address to Knesset draws sharp reactions from BJP

NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply to the Congress’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Israeli Parliament Knesset, the BJP said on Thursday that the opposition party is “unhappy” because Rahul Gandhi is getting older and it sees no prospect of him becoming prime minister.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his family are “completely compromised”. The BJP also demanded that the Congress explain why Jawaharlal Nehru “gifted” Indian territories to China and Pakistan during his tenure as the country’s first PM.

Patra said it is always “bad news” for the Congress when something positive happens for the country and PM Modi. “It’s a matter of pride for the country that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a standing ovation for his address to the Knesset.

They were chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. We didn’t ask them to do so. It was a spontaneous reaction. It was the love of the people of Israel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing 140 crore people of India there,” the BJP leader said. He added that Modi was conferred the ‘Speaker of the Knesset’ Medal.

“They (Congress) are sad with all these because they do not have the throne. Rahul wants to get the throne because he is getting older. He won’t get it,” the BJP leader said, adding, “Congress should be unhappy. Let them be unhappy”.

Responding to Rahul’s “compromised prime minister” remark aimed at Modi, Patra alleged that it was the Congress leader and his family who are “compromised”. “Nehru also declined a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. China would have been angered had India accepted the offer,” he claimed.