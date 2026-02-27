Delhi HC allows disciplinary proceedings against Sameer Wankhede in Cordelia cruise case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday approved the continuation of disciplinary proceedings against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in connection with the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan allowed the Centre’s plea against a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had quashed the disciplinary proceedings against Wankhede.

“This petition is allowed,” the bench said while pronouncing the verdict. A detailed copy of the judgement is awaited.

The central government had challenged the CAT order passed on 19 January, which had nullified the ‘Charge Memorandum’ issued to Wankhede on 18 August 2025 by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.