Five hospitalised after scrap dealer cuts open gas cylinder in Indore

Five people were hospitalised after experiencing breathing difficulties following a suspected gas leak from a cylinder being dismantled by a scrap dealer in Indore, police officials said on Friday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred late Thursday night in the Raoji Bazaar police station limits when the dealer attempted to cut open the cylinder. Soon after, residents in the surrounding area reported difficulty in breathing, prompting an emergency response.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Disesh Aggarwal told PTI that five people affected by the leak were rushed to different hospitals. Officials confirmed that the gas leak has since been contained and the situation is under control.

“The nature of the gas inside the cylinder is yet to be identified,” Aggarwal said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani stated that all five patients are currently stable and under medical observation.

(With inputs from PTI)