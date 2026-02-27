Ganga among 46 per cent of global rivers unfit for human use, says study

DEHRADUN: The lifegiving Ganga, which originates from the icy heights of Gaumukh and sustains millions, has been identified as part of a grim global statistic.

According to a recent study by the Federal University of São Paulo, 46 per cent of the world’s rivers, including the Ganga and the Yamuna, are now so polluted that their water is unfit for both drinking and bathing.

The report states that nearly 6 lakh tonnes of waste are dumped into the Ganga every year. In response, the Uttarakhand government has launched a campaign to protect its water bodies before the situation worsens further.

In the capital city of Dehradun, rivers such as the Rispana, Bindal, Asan and Sasua, once primary water sources, are now heavily polluted with plastic waste and industrial effluents.

Experts attribute the degradation to unregulated urban expansion, riverside encroachments and industrial activities.

With the 2027 Kumbh Mela approaching and the Chardham Yatra set to begin soon, the state faces mounting pressure to address pollution. Millions of devotees visit Uttarakhand to take a ritual dip in these waters, raising concerns about public health if contamination is not reduced.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Member Secretary of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB), said the situation is urgent. “The Kumbh is approaching in 2027, and the Chardham Yatra will begin soon. If the water remains polluted, it is not only a severe health risk for pilgrims but also affects the state’s global image,” he said. Dhakate added that river conservation requires public participation alongside government efforts.

The UKPCB has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy against environmental violations and begun identifying industrial and non-industrial units allegedly discharging untreated waste into rivers. Hotels and commercial establishments that bypass waste treatment norms have been flagged, and authorities said legal action would be taken against violators under environmental laws.

While river-cleaning initiatives have been announced earlier, officials say the upcoming Kumbh deadline has increased administrative urgency. Efforts are underway to implement action plans more effectively on the ground.

The Ganga flows about 2,525 km from the Gangotri Glacier in Uttarkashi through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. As the source state, Uttarakhand’s efforts to curb pollution are seen as crucial to the river’s health across the Indo-Gangetic plain.