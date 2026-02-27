Government to target 1.15 crore HPV vaccinations yearly: Health ministry

NEW DELHI: The nationwide campaign for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all states and Union territories, the Union health ministry said.

The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated government health facilities.

Vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (primary health centres), community health centres, sub-district and district hospitals as well as government medical colleges and hospitals.

Vaccination will be voluntary, and informed consent from parents or guardians will be obtained before administration, the ministry said, adding the special campaign will run in mission mode over a three-month period, during which eligible girls can receive the vaccine daily at designated facilities.

Thereafter, the vaccine will continue to be available on routine immunisation days.

"The nationwide rollout marks a decisive move in India's public health journey and fulfils the government's commitment to advancing the vision of 'Swastha Nari', ensuring prevention, protection and equity at the core of women's healthcare," the ministry stated.