Gujarat Asiatic lion numbers rise to 891 but 322 dead since start of 2024

AHMEDABAD: Asiatic lion numbers in Gujarat have climbed to 891 as of January 31, 2026, but the celebratory headline is shadowed by the stark subtext of 322 deaths in just three years, exposing a worrying churn between population growth and persistent mortality.

The Asiatic lion census data tabled in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by the state government sketches a paradox that cannot be ignored: the total population of Asiatic lions has risen to 891, yet a parallel mortality ledger reveals 322 deaths, natural and unnatural, over the last three years, raising sharp questions about survival sustainability beneath the headline growth.

This headline figure of 891, comprising 255 lions, 405 lionesses and 231 cubs, signals demographic expansion, but the very composition also underlines vulnerability, because cub-heavy populations inherently face higher mortality pressures, a trend that becomes evident when the death data is unpacked year by year.

The mortality trail begins in 2024, where 40 lions, 44 lionesses and 79 cubs died, along with two unidentified carcasses, instantly pushing cub deaths into the spotlight and hinting at ecological and habitat stressors that disproportionately impact the youngest segment of the population.

The pattern does not flatten in 2025; instead, it continues with 32 lions, 44 lionesses and 66 cubs lost, plus six unidentified bodies, thereby reinforcing that the attrition is not episodic but structurally persistent across consecutive years.