Home Affairs Dialogue: India flags security concerns of diplomats, anti-India activities in UK

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom, during their 6th edition of Home Affairs Dialogue here, on Friday, highlighted pro-Khalistani extremism and the activities of anti-India groups operating in Britain as key areas for closer co-operation and coordination.

During the discussions, the Indian side raised concerns over recent security breaches affecting Indian dignitaries and diplomatic premises in the UK, underlining the need for stronger preventive measures and enhanced cooperation to address such incidents.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of safeguarding diplomatic missions and maintaining public order, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement said.

Since Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has been travelling to Bihar along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Indian delegation at the meet was led by Secretary (Border Management) Rajendra Kumar, while the team from the UK’s Home Office was led by Second Permanent Secretary Simon Ridley, it said.

The dialogue provided a platform for reviewing ongoing collaboration and identifying new avenues for joint action on security-related challenges, the MHA noted in the statement.