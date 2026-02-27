‘Lack of mechanism’: MP forest department flounders to probe wildlife crime cases

BHOPAL: Statutory and regulatory limitations are constraining the Madhya Pradesh forest department in effectively probing organised wildlife crime, particularly offences involving digital coordination and transnational networks.

With the forest and wildlife crime probing officers not notified presently as authorised agencies by the Centre to directly obtain telecom data like call detail records (CDRs) and location based services (LBS) from telecom service providers, the forest department is compelled to depend upon other departments, particularly police, or central agencies for such critical information, leading to procedural delays, which affect the timeliness and effectiveness of investigations.

“The limitation is particularly significant in cases of wildlife poaching and trafficking, where the accused frequently use mobile communication, digital platforms and location masking to evade detection,” the forest department has stated in a submission to the MP High Court, which is hearing a plea by Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey on spurt in tiger deaths.