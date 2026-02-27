Lucknow Diary: No British visa for Deputy CM Maurya

No British visa for Deputy CM Maurya

A successful Germany tour of a delegation led by Deputy CM Keshav Maurya for generating investments ended on a sour note when the team reportedly didn’t get the British visa for the second leg of the tour. The delegation is now returning to Lucknow. Reports say the NOC from the govt of India didn’t reach in time which led to denial of visa. Maurya and UP IT minister Sunil Sharma held meetings with several leading industrial groups and organisations during their visit to Germany and secured important agreements and discussions across key sectors. The MoUs were secured in the fields of semiconductor, defence and aerospace sectors.

MIM sets sight on UP, targets Akhilesh party

Having performed reasonably well in Bihar assembly and Maharashtra civic polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has set its sight on Uttar Pradesh. It has started off its UP spray by targeting the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Political analysts express their doubt as to whether it be able to repeat its Bihar show. Its success in Bihar was mainly limited to the Muslim-majority regions where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lacked strong Muslim leadership. The SP on the other hand has strong Muslim leaders across the state and the community is unlikely to ditch a tried and tested party.

Suspended PCS officer makes political foray

PCS officer Alankar Agnihotri, who resigned over the UGC rules and then was suspended by the UP govt, has announced his own political party. He announced the formation of Rashtriya Adhikar Morcha (RAM) early this week in Vrindavan. He said that his party’s vision will incorporate both Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and will carry these ideals with him to the public. “I have chosen the city of Banke Bihari to start my political journey. It’s a matter of good fortune for me to start this resolution from the holy land of Vrindavan,” he said. Agnihotri resigned from the PCS over objections to the UGC rules, now stayed by the Supreme Court.

