Major Maroof Raza, who brought the soldier’s voice to public discourse, passes away

Major Maroof Raza (retd), a prominent voice in India’s strategic and defence discourse, passed away on Friday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 67. Raza breathed his last in Gurugram, his family said.

A former officer of the Indian Army, Raza served in counter-insurgency operations in the North-East before transitioning into academia, writing and television commentary, where he became widely known for explaining complex military and strategic issues to the public.

Born into a military family, he was educated at Mayo College and later graduated in History from St. Stephen’s College. Commissioned into the Grenadiers regiment, he later served as an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, from where he had passed out in 1980.

After resigning his commission, Raza pursued higher studies in strategic affairs, earning a Master’s degree in War Studies from King’s College London and an MPhil in International Relations from the University of Cambridge.

Maroof Raza became a familiar face, offering what many described as the “soldier’s perspective” on national security, particularly on issues related to the Line of Control with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control with China. Known for his clarity and oratory skills, he was widely respected for bridging the gap between military doctrine and public understanding.

Raza authored several influential books, including Low Intensity Conflicts (1995), Wars and No Peace Over Kashmir (1996), Kashmir’s Untold Story: Declassified (2019), and Contested Lands: India, China and the Boundary Dispute (2021).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his passing, saying Raza made a rich contribution to journalism and enriched public discourse through his nuanced understanding of defence, national security and strategic affairs.