Man, teen daughter die after consuming poison over online betting addiction in MP, wife battles for life

BHOPAL: The inability to repay mounting debts arising from an addiction to online casino betting game Aviator reportedly prompted a roadside trader to poison himself, his wife and teenage daughter in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

While the trader identified as Shankar Lal Gupta and his 16-year-old daughter Swati Gupta died in less than 24 hours, due to the poison mixed in a cold drink bottle, his wife Rajkumari Gupta is battling for life in critical condition at the Shahdol Medical College Hospital.

Shankar Lal committed the extreme step after sending his 15-year-old son Aniket Gupta to a friend's shop on Wednesday evening.

His nephew Krishna Gupta said, “My uncle was a well to do businessman who ran a mobile phone and accessories business, but plunged into mounting debts after addiction to online game Aviator inflicted heavy financial losses on him,” he said.

“From the information available with us, he (Shankar Lal) recently lost a major sum in the game and was disturbed since then. He came home Wednesday with a 2 litre cold drink bottle and consumed it with his daughter and wife after sending his son to a friend’s shop. Just sometime later, all three of them started vomiting," he said.

"First my sister (cousin) died, when we returned from her cremation, my uncle had also died. Now my aunt is in critical condition at the hospital. He ran a proper shop and had a good life before he became addicted to online gaming and lost everything. He was currently running a roadside shop,” the deceased trader’s nephew added.