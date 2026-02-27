Meghalaya issues health alert as two Agniveer trainees die of suspected meningococcal infection

GUWAHATI: After two Agniveer trainees died of suspected meningococcal bacterial infection in Shillong, the Meghalaya government has issued a health advisory, urging people to wear a mask and avoid crowded areas.

The two, who died in the past week, were among 30 trainees at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong. The others have been quarantined and kept under medical observation.

The government in an advisory, said the State Surveillance Unit (SSU) had been notified of suspected cases of meningococcal infection.

The District Surveillance Unit (DSU), East Khasi Hills, in coordination with the SSU, has initiated an active epidemiological investigation. Case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory review, and surveillance strengthening measures are underway.

“The SSU reassures the public that the situation is being closely monitored and under control. No new suspected cases have been detected in any other area. All necessary public health measures, including identification and monitoring of close contacts and implementation of appropriate preventive interventions, are being carried out as per standard outbreak response,” the advisory read.

The government advised citizens to practice good respiratory hygiene, such as covering their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and maintain regular hand hygiene. They have also been advised to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet to support overall immunity.

Further, the government advised the people to report to the nearest medical facility in case of sudden high fever, headache, vomiting, rapid spreading purpuric rash, pale limb peripherals at a later stage and circulatory collapse, shock and multi-organ failure.