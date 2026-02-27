Mumbai court gives clean chit to Ajit Pawar family in Rs 25k crore Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam

MUMBAI: A Mumbai special court on Friday accepted the closure report filed by the Maharashtra government's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the case related to an alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), giving a clean chit to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, late Ajit Pawar and other accused.

The Court also dismissed protest pleas filed by activist Anna Hazare and others, as well as an intervention plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Mahesh Jadhav accepted the EOW's C-summary report, which said that no criminal offence was made out in the alleged loan and recovery irregularities involving cooperative sugar factories.

The order also endorsed EOW’s finding that there was "no criminal offence" in the transactions related to Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, their relatives and other entities.

The case originated after the Bombay High Court in 2019 ordered registration of FIRs on allegations that MSCB and district cooperative banks issued interest-free loans to sugar factories to create loan accounts in favour of players linked with bank officials and politicians.