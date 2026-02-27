Mumbai court gives clean chit to Ajit Pawar family in Rs 25k crore Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam

MUMBAI: A Mumbai special court on Friday accepted the closure report filed by the Maharashtra government's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the case related to an alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), giving a clean chit to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, late Ajit Pawar and other accused.
The Court also dismissed protest pleas filed by activist Anna Hazare and others, as well as an intervention plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Special judge Mahesh Jadhav accepted the EOW's C-summary report, which said that no criminal offence was made out in the alleged loan and recovery irregularities involving cooperative sugar factories.
The order also endorsed EOW’s finding that there was "no criminal offence" in the transactions related to Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, their relatives and other entities.
The case originated after the Bombay High Court in 2019 ordered registration of FIRs on allegations that MSCB and district cooperative banks issued interest-free loans to sugar factories to create loan accounts in favour of players linked with bank officials and politicians.
The firms were also alleged to have sold unit assets at rock-bottom prices later.
The EOW’s 35-page closure report examined three key transactions and found no criminal irregularities in sanctioning loans or selling sugar factories, including the Jarandeshwar Sugar Sahakari Karkhana in Satara.
It was alleged that the factories were found to be unviable, then declared as non-performing assets, and sold at throwaway prices to companies linked with relatives of bank officials and politicians, including those owned by the Pawar family.
The EOW has now stated that there was no loss to the bank, and added it had recovered over Rs 1,343 crore from loans under investigation.
After this closure report, a money laundering case filed by the ED against Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar and 70 other people will have a negative impact. Earlier, ED had filed two charge sheets on the basis of the EOW FIR.