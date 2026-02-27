Power employee electrocuted while replacing transformer in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

LUCKNOW: A 40-year-old lineman working with the electricity department died after suffering an electric shock and catching fire while replacing a transformer in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on a 25-foot-high electricity pole in Lohota village under the Ghorawal police station area on Thursday evening.

According to eyewitnesses and colleagues, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Bisahar village, climbed the pole around 7 pm to install a new transformer. They said he had followed safety procedures before beginning the work, informing the power house and requesting a shutdown to ensure there was no electricity supply. After receiving confirmation, he started mounting the transformer.

However, during the repair work, the 11,000-volt high-tension supply was allegedly restored without notice. A short circuit occurred immediately, flames broke out, and Santosh received a powerful electric shock. He got stuck to the pole and was engulfed in fire.

His helper, Matrulal, who was present at the site, called the electricity department and sought an urgent shutdown. After the supply was cut, he climbed the pole to douse the flames, but by then Santosh had suffered severe burns.

With the help of local villagers, Santosh was brought down and rushed to the district hospital. Doctors referred him to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi due to his critical condition, but he died on the way.

Santosh is survived by his wife, Bindu (35), and two sons, Adarsh (15) and Shivam (18).

The incident triggered anger among villagers and colleagues, who alleged negligence in restoring the power supply during maintenance work. The helper questioned whose orders the electricity was resumed when the department was aware that Santosh was working on the line.

The electricity department, however, termed it a case of confusion. Sonbhadra Executive Engineer M.B. Thakur said two linemen were working at different locations, Santosh and Matrulal at one site, and Rajesh Sahu at another. After completing his task, Rajesh Sahu reportedly restored the power supply, unaware that Santosh and Matrulal were still working at a different site, causing the line to become live.

Thakur said the matter was under investigation and further action would be taken based on the findings.