Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Bengaluru for a seven-day naturopathy & wellness treatment

CHANDIGARH: A week after he was discharged from hospital, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is now in Bengaluru for a seven-day naturopathy and wellness treatment.

The 52-year old Mann on Wednesday left for Bengaluru for a seven-day naturopathy and wellness treatment at Jindal Naturecure Institute after inaugurating the first phase of reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal.

Sources added that he is expected to return back to Punjab after holi after completing the lifestyle correction programme. Mann is likely to continue to review the important files and administrative matter from the Bengaluru hospital. His Officer on Special Duty Rajbir Singh has accompanied him.

Once he is back from Bengaluru, he will attend the state budget session which is tabled on March 8.

Earlier, he was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion and was discharged the following day. He subsequently attended the state government’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, in Moga. However, he was re-admitted later the same day after feeling unwell again.

Mann was discharged on February 19 and went on to attend the closing ceremony of the Rural Olympics at Kila Raipur in Ludhiana.

It is not the first time, Mann has visited the Bengaluru hospital. Before the 2017 assembly elections he had visited the Jindal Naturecure Institute and he was then accompanied by AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal.