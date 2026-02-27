Respecting sentiments of all core to democracy: V-P to Kashmir students

SRINAGAR: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said respecting others’ sentiments is core to democracy, emphasising that when people are connected, their hearts grow closer. During his maiden visit to Kashmir, he delivered a message that “Yeah hum sabka Kashmir hai” (this is Kashmir for all of us).

Addressing the 21st convocation ceremony of the University of Kashmir as chief guest in Srinagar, Radhakrishnan said the nation needs shed its colonial mindset to emerge as a global leader in innovations. Encouraging the graduating students to focus on Swadeshi solutions rooted in Indian knowledge and needs, he said, “We need not feel inferior. We must first throw out our colonial mindset.”

He underlined that in a democracy, respecting the sentiments of others is as important as respecting one’s own sentiments. “When I was Jharkhand Governor, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme was introduced. A team of young J&K students had visited Ranchi. I asked Raj Bhavan people to serve all non-vegetarian food to them. I know most of them are non-vegetarians, though I am a vegetarian,” he said. “Why am I telling you this? We are democrats. We have to accept the sentiments of others,” he added.

Praising the Prime Minister’s special scholarship scheme for J&K students, he said, “By enabling students to study in institutions across the country, he said, the scheme deepens emotional bonds and unity. When places are connected, people are connected. When people are connected, hearts are closely connected”.

‘Avoid excessive use of social media platforms’

The VP advised students to stay away from excessive use of social media.“You should always be mindful of social media usage. It has to be controlled. You should not become addicted to anything, including social media,” he said.