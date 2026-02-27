Row erupts over Punjab's Gurdaspur encounter killing; MP Randhawa seeks NIA or CBI inquiry

CHANDIGARH: The death of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh in an alleged encounter by the Punjab Police in connection with the killing of two police personnel in Gurdaspur has snowballed into a major controversy, with demands for an independent probe growing louder across Punjab. The police had earlier claimed that all three suspects were given money by Pakistan’s ISI.

The Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur and senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The family of the deceased has refused to accept his body, demanding that murder charges be registered against the police officers involved. Human rights groups and religious organisations have also called for a thorough investigation.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, Randhawa stated that he was writing with a heavy sense of hurt and concern widely shared across Gurdaspur in particular and Punjab in general over the shocking killings of the policemen. “I refer in particular to the sequence of events in which the Punjab Police have claimed that a 19-year old youth allegedly connected with the crime was killed in an ‘encounter’ which his mother has publically asserted that he had earlier been picked up from their home. I do no wish to prejudge the facts however the existence of such sharply conflicting public versions has created a credibility deficit that the state police acting alone will find difficult to overcome,” it reads.

He further demanded, “Immediate transfer of the investigations to an appropriate central agency mandated by law-such as the NIA or CBI- so that the truth is pursued without fear of favor and in a manner that restores public confidence. Given the national security overtones and possibility of cross border linkages a central take over is essential. A time-bond, independent review of the entire custody and encounter sequence including the apprehension, movement, supervision, medical and forensic trail and compliance with all legal and procedural safegurard. This is necessary not merely to fix responsibility, but to ensure that crucial investigative leads are not lost and that the larger conspiracy if any-is uncovered.”