Trinamool announces controversial ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar, three others as nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

KOLKATA: The All India Trinamool Congress on Friday announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held in the state legislative assembly.

The names include controversial former director general of police (DGP) and retired IPS Rajeev Kumar, Babul Supriya, sitting MLA from Ballygunj in Kolkata, Menaka Guruswamy, Supreme Court lawyer, and Koel Mallick, Bengali actress.

The ruling party made the announcement in a post on X tonight saying, “We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian.”

The nominations have drawn attention given the mix of legal, administrative, political and cultural figures named by the party.

Babul Supriyo was elected to the Lok Sabha from Asansol on a BJP ticket in 2014 and 2019. He resigned as an MP and defected to Trinamool in 2021, and was elected to the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha from Ballygunge in 2022. He was also given a berth in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.