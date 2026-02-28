AAIB releases preliminary report on Baramati plane crash

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday recommended that the aviation regulator DGCA may issue necessary directions to all operators flying VFR to uncontrolled airfields to strictly adhere to the laid-down standard operating procedures.

In its 22-page preliminary report on the VSR Venture's Learjet plane crash near Baramati in January that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, the aircraft accident probe agency AAIB also said that all aspects of the plane crash will be investigated to bring out facts, root causes and contributory factors.

"In view of the interim findings brought out so far, it is considered necessary to issue following interim safety recommendations so that necessary preventive actions can be taken promptly to enhance aviation safety."

"It is recommended that DGCA may issue necessary directions to all operators operating VFR flights to uncontrolled airfields to strictly adhere to the laid down standard operating procedures," the AAIB said.