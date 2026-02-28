AI Summit protest: Sessions court orders stay on bail to IYC president Chib

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday issued a stay on the bail granted to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit here, hours after a magistrate court granted him relief, saying the right to life and liberty is the "soul of the Indian Constitution".

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal directed the stay after the Delhi Police challenged the bail order by Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta, and listed the matter on March 6 for further proceedings.

Chib was produced before the magistrate at around 1 am at her official residence after his four-day police custody, granted on February 24 following his arrest in connection with the February 20 'shirtless protest', came to an end.

The police sought a three-day extension of his custody, contending that further interrogation was required to ascertain the whereabouts of two co-accused.

Dismissing the plea, the magistrate court said the right to life and liberty is the "soul of the Indian Constitution" and that to curtail liberty, a strong explanation or material evidence must be placed on record to show that denial of custody would impede the course of justice.

In a handwritten order, the magistrate said the investigating officer was unable to provide cogent reasons for seeking further police custody.

"Being guilty or not is a matter of trial, and the law takes its own course to adjudicate such.

However, what is relevant is whether the custody of the accused is required at this stage," the court said, noting that Chib has strong roots in society and is not a flight risk.