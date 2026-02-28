Allahabad HC calls trial court’s decree 'daylight judicial murder,' sets it aside

LUCKNOW: Calling it a case of “daylight judicial murder” and gross judicial misconduct, the Allahabad High Court recently delivered one of its strongest indictments against a subordinate judicial officer, holding that the trial court’s decree was erroneous and “shocked the conscience” of the court.

In a judgment delivered on February 24, 2026, the bench of Justice Sandeep Jain allowed a first appeal filed by Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad and set aside a decree dated May 13, 2025, passed by the then Civil Judge (Senior Division), Ghaziabad, Jasveer Singh Yadav, who had directed the municipal body to mutate a property in favor of one Indra Mohan Sachdev.

The High Court further directed that the file be placed before the Chief Justice for administrative action against the trial judge, observing that the judge’s conduct was “not above board” and appeared to be “tainted with extraneous considerations.”

The dispute arose from a suit filed by Sachdev seeking a mandatory injunction directing Nagar Nigam to enter his name as owner of an industrial plot at Anand Industrial Estate, Ghaziabad. His claim was founded on an ex-parte decree dated May 31, 2022, passed in an earlier suit in which he had been declared owner by adverse possession against one Sushila Mehra.

Before the High Court, it was admitted that Sushila Mehra had died on April 2, 1996—long before the institution of the 2019 suit that culminated in the 2022 decree. The municipal authorities had relied on her death certificate and related court records to contend that the decree was passed against a deceased person and was, therefore, a nullity.