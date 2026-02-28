Armed men allegedly demolish ex-minister's boundary wall in UP's Bhadohi; demand Rs 5 lakh

BHADOHI: A group of armed men allegedly demolished an under-construction boundary wall on the property of former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra here and demanded Rs 5 lakh to allow the work to continue, officials said on Saturday.

Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the incident, they said.

Mishra, a BJP leader who served as a Cabinet minister under the governments of Kalyan Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta, was constructing the boundary wall on a plot measuring over two bighas in Lalanagar in Gopiganj, according to the complaint filed by his son, Manmoham Mishra.

In the complaint, Manmohan alleged that a group of armed men arrived at the site, demolished the partially built wall, and chased away labourers, warning them against continuing the work.