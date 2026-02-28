‘Army of rats’: BJP slams Congress for attacking PM Modi after US-Israel strikes on Iran

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP slammed the Congress on Saturday for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the US and Israel launching military strikes on Iran, calling it an "army of rats" and claiming that it has become the nature of the opposition party to make "negative comments" on every sensitive matter.

The ruling party said the Congress and its leaders must refrain from making "childish statements" amid the prevailing show and have faith in the Modi government.

This came after Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, "Two days after Mr Modi celebrated his visit to Israel, Israel and the US have begun their joint assault on Iran. This was fully expected given their military build-up in the last few months.

"Mr Modi nevertheless chose to go to Israel, where he displayed the highest moral cowardice. He declared that India stood with Israel and got himself an award for saying so. This Israel visit was shameful and it is even more so in light of the war that has been launched by two of Mr Modi's 'good friends'."