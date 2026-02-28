BJP-AGP alliance deal for Assam poll likely by Mar 10

GUWAHATI: With Assembly elections in Assam expected in April, the BJP is inching closer to finalising its alliance with regional parties Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP is keen on 100% seat-sharing with the AGP. “But if there disputes in some seats, then they will see a friendly contest. Wherever possible, we will have a seat-sharing deal. Where it is not possible, we will have a friendly contest,” Sarma said, adding that the BJP-AGP alliance is likely to be finalised by March 10. He said the BJP’s alliance with the BPF was more or less finalised on Thursday.

The BPF, which rules the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is a powerhouse in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) which has 15 Assembly seats.

Sarma did not speak about the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The BJP had ruled the BTC in alliance with the UPPL from 2020-2025 until both were ousted from power. The BPF had swept the BTC polls, bagging 28 of the 40 seats.