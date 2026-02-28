Court relief to Kejriwal, Hooda energises AAP in Punjab and Congress in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The recent acquittals of Arvind Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have provided renewed momentum to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and the Congress in Haryana, potentially posing a setback for the BJP in both states.

According to political experts, these verdicts could significantly influence the political trajectories of both leaders, who may now step forward with greater confidence in the days ahead.

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them. Rapping the central investigation agency for lapses in the probe, the court stated that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and no prima facie case against Sisodia and others.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the discharge of Kejriwal and Sisodia in the case as a “victory of truth and justice”, asserting that it vindicated the party’s stand that central agencies were being misused by the BJP-led Centre to target political rivals. He alleged that the case against Kejriwal and others was a desperate attempt by the Union government to stop AAP, which was expanding its footprint across the country through its governance agenda.

Mann, who is currently in Bengaluru for a week-long naturopathy and wellness treatment, said the court verdict had raised serious questions over the functioning of the CBI and exposed the alleged misuse of central agencies by those in power at the Centre. Punjab ministers and party leaders celebrated the verdict and distributed sweets.