Court relief to Kejriwal, Hooda energises AAP in Punjab and Congress in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The recent acquittals of Arvind Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have provided renewed momentum to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and the Congress in Haryana, potentially posing a setback for the BJP in both states.
According to political experts, these verdicts could significantly influence the political trajectories of both leaders, who may now step forward with greater confidence in the days ahead.
A Delhi court on Thursday discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them. Rapping the central investigation agency for lapses in the probe, the court stated that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and no prima facie case against Sisodia and others.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the discharge of Kejriwal and Sisodia in the case as a “victory of truth and justice”, asserting that it vindicated the party’s stand that central agencies were being misused by the BJP-led Centre to target political rivals. He alleged that the case against Kejriwal and others was a desperate attempt by the Union government to stop AAP, which was expanding its footprint across the country through its governance agenda.
Mann, who is currently in Bengaluru for a week-long naturopathy and wellness treatment, said the court verdict had raised serious questions over the functioning of the CBI and exposed the alleged misuse of central agencies by those in power at the Centre. Punjab ministers and party leaders celebrated the verdict and distributed sweets.
Similarly, on Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside the orders framing charges against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and The Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in the Panchkula plot re-allotment case. The bench held that the material on record did not even prima facie disclose the ingredients of the alleged offences.
Political experts believe the two acquittals could alter the fortunes of these leaders.
Leading political analyst Prof Jagpur Singh Sekhon said that despite the court’s acquittal of Kejriwal, it may not significantly influence electoral choices in Punjab in the 2027 polls, as the party has, in his view, lost credibility among sections of the public who had high expectations after its unprecedented victory in 2022. He added that some people perceive the acquittal as part of a broader political strategy that could indirectly benefit the BJP by creating challenges for the Congress, particularly in urban areas.
On Haryana, Sekhon said the High Court judgment would act as a moral booster for the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. He alleged that the BJP had been attempting to politically target opposition leaders through such cases, and described the judgments as setbacks for the ruling party at the Centre.
Another political analyst, Prof Ashutosh, said that in Indian politics, leaders being charged and later exonerated is not uncommon, and noted that conviction rates in cases filed by enforcement agencies have been relatively low. He described Kejriwal’s discharge as a boost for AAP in Punjab, while adding that Hooda has long remained the Congress strongman in Haryana and would likely see some political benefit.
Another critical analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Hooda’s image, which had been dented, may witness slight improvement after the verdict. With 32 of the 37 Congress MLAs reportedly aligned with him, Hooda continues to wield significant influence within the party. However, as the Haryana Assembly elections are due in 2029 and other corruption cases are still pending, the immediate political impact may be limited. He also observed that while the BJP remains strong in Haryana, it is still trying to consolidate its position in Punjab.
In Punjab, where Assembly elections are less than a year away, the judgment discharging Kejriwal carries added significance. Although the CBI is expected to challenge the verdict in the Delhi High Court, AAP is likely to approach the electorate claiming a clean slate, as the corruption charges have, for the time being, been set aside.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress are already in an aggressive mode during the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly, targeting the ruling BJP on multiple fronts.