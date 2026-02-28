EC begins phased publication of post-SIR rolls in Bengal; 1.18 lakh names deleted in Bankura

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday began publishing post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in West Bengal in phases, with Bankura district showing around 1.18 lakh names deleted since the exercise began - a reduction of over 3% of the district’s electorate.

Hard copies of the updated rolls were put up in districts including Bankura and Cooch Behar, even as the lists were yet to be made available online on the EC’s portals and mobile application till reports last received.

In Bankura, the electorate stood at 30,33,830 when the SIR exercise commenced on November 4 last year. The draft rolls published on December 16 had already brought the number down to 29,01,009.

Following hearings and scrutiny during the subsequent phase of the SIR, around 4,000 more names were deleted. However, a few thousand new applications under Form 6, for inclusion of new voters, were approved.

As a result, the final electoral roll of Bankura, a politically significant district where BJP and TMC have near-equal influence, now stands at approximately 29,15,000, reflecting a net deletion of around 1.18 lakh names since the SIR began, according to a senior district official.

EC officials said deletions were primarily due to death, migration, duplication, and untraceability, while additions were verified before being accepted.

Reports from other districts are still awaited.

The phased publication also classifies 7.08 crore electors, whose names appeared in the draft rolls released on December 16, into three categories: 'approved', 'deleted', and 'under adjudication/under consideration'. Commission sources noted that in parts of north Kolkata, nearly 17,000 names were missing from the approved rolls, prompting reactions from rival political parties.