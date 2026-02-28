INC has become Muslim League-Maoist Cong, tries to defame country anywhere it can: PM

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party while addressing a public gathering at Kayad Vishramsthali in Ajmer, alleging that it tried to tarnish India’s image during a recent AI summit in Delhi.

Accusing the party of acting out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats, he said the Congress was no longer the INC (Indian National Congress) but had turned into “MMC” — Muslim League Maoist Congress.

Referring to the recent international AI conference held in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said leaders from across the world had gathered under one roof and praised India’s achievements. “Prime Ministers, Presidents and Ministers from many countries attended the world’s largest AI conference in Delhi. The world’s leading companies and their leaders were present. Everyone praised India wholeheartedly, and the country felt proud,” he said.

However, he accused the Congress of trying to tarnish India’s image during the event. “In front of guests from around the world, the Congress party tried to defame the country. They staged a drama to insult India before foreign dignitaries,” he alleged.

In a sharp remark, Modi said the Congress was no longer what it once was. “Once, the Congress was the INC (Indian National Congress). But today, instead of INC, it has become MMC (Muslim League Maoist Congress),” he said.

Drawing parallels from history, the Prime Minister claimed that the Muslim League had divided the country and accused the Congress of adopting similar politics. He also alleged that Maoists were opposed to India’s prosperity, Constitution and democracy. “The country will never forgive such misdeeds,” he said.