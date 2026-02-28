INC has become Muslim League-Maoist Cong, tries to defame country anywhere it can: PM

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party while addressing a public gathering at Kayad Vishramsthali in Ajmer, alleging that it tried to tarnish India’s image during a recent AI summit in Delhi.
Accusing the party of acting out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats, he said the Congress was no longer the INC (Indian National Congress) but had turned into “MMC” — Muslim League Maoist Congress.
Referring to the recent international AI conference held in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said leaders from across the world had gathered under one roof and praised India’s achievements. “Prime Ministers, Presidents and Ministers from many countries attended the world’s largest AI conference in Delhi. The world’s leading companies and their leaders were present. Everyone praised India wholeheartedly, and the country felt proud,” he said.
However, he accused the Congress of trying to tarnish India’s image during the event. “In front of guests from around the world, the Congress party tried to defame the country. They staged a drama to insult India before foreign dignitaries,” he alleged.
In a sharp remark, Modi said the Congress was no longer what it once was. “Once, the Congress was the INC (Indian National Congress). But today, instead of INC, it has become MMC (Muslim League Maoist Congress),” he said.
Drawing parallels from history, the Prime Minister claimed that the Muslim League had divided the country and accused the Congress of adopting similar politics. He also alleged that Maoists were opposed to India’s prosperity, Constitution and democracy. “The country will never forgive such misdeeds,” he said.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched a vaccination campaign for girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent cervical cancer and interacted with beneficiaries. According to officials, the vaccine can help prevent up to 98 per cent of cervical cancer cases. He also distributed government job appointment letters to 21,800 youth.
Modi personally handed over appointment letters to two beneficiaries — Ankita Meena from Kekri in Ajmer district, selected as a CHC Officer, and Mukesh Prajapat from Rupangarh, selected as a Junior Engineer.
Paying homage to Rajasthan’s legacy of bravery, the Prime Minister referred to Major Dalpat Singh, whose courage is remembered in Israel. He said he had the privilege of paying tribute to the officer in the Israeli Parliament and acknowledged the role played by soldiers from Rajasthan in the liberation of Haifa.
During his visit, Modi also launched and laid the foundation stones for 43 development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore, undertaken jointly by the Centre and the Rajasthan government. The projects span urban development, drinking water supply, roads, railways, irrigation, energy and industrial infrastructure.
This marks the Prime Minister’s first visit to Rajasthan in 2026. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma oversaw extensive preparations for the event.