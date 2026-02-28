'India is capable, competitive and committed': PM Modi inaugurates Micron's Semiconductor ATMP facility in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Micron’s Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand, marking the launch of the country’s first domestically produced chip and positioning Gujarat as a new node in the global semiconductor value chain.

Modi declared the project as proof that “India is capable, competitive and committed,” signalling a deeper India–US tech partnership and a strategic shift from policy to production in the global semiconductor race.

At the inauguration, the Prime Minister delivered a pointed geopolitical and technological message, asserting that “the message has reached the world India is capable, India is competitive, India is committed,” thereby linking the Sanand project directly to India’s aspiration to become a reliable partner in the global electronics ecosystem.

He underlined that the Micron facility represents more than an industrial investment; rather, it reflects the convergence of policy clarity, production readiness and international confidence in India’s semiconductor mission.

Crucially, Modi framed the project as a tangible symbol of India–US technological alignment, stating that “today’s program at this facility is evidence of strong collaboration and partnership between India and America,” and stressing that partnerships in advanced domains such as AI and semiconductor chips will define the future technological order.

By placing the Sanand facility within the broader architecture of democratic technology alliances, he signalled that supply chains for critical minerals, chips and AI infrastructure must be secured jointly by trusted partners to withstand future disruptions.

Rewinding the technological journey, Modi observed that a decade ago discussions on chips and data in India were confined to limited circles, with the national discourse dominated largely by IT services, but he added that “today India, known for software, is successfully making its mark in hardware as well,” thus marking a structural transition in India’s digital economy.