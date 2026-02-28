'India is capable, competitive and committed': PM Modi inaugurates Micron's Semiconductor ATMP facility in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Micron’s Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand, marking the launch of the country’s first domestically produced chip and positioning Gujarat as a new node in the global semiconductor value chain.
Modi declared the project as proof that “India is capable, competitive and committed,” signalling a deeper India–US tech partnership and a strategic shift from policy to production in the global semiconductor race.
At the inauguration, the Prime Minister delivered a pointed geopolitical and technological message, asserting that “the message has reached the world India is capable, India is competitive, India is committed,” thereby linking the Sanand project directly to India’s aspiration to become a reliable partner in the global electronics ecosystem.
He underlined that the Micron facility represents more than an industrial investment; rather, it reflects the convergence of policy clarity, production readiness and international confidence in India’s semiconductor mission.
Crucially, Modi framed the project as a tangible symbol of India–US technological alignment, stating that “today’s program at this facility is evidence of strong collaboration and partnership between India and America,” and stressing that partnerships in advanced domains such as AI and semiconductor chips will define the future technological order.
By placing the Sanand facility within the broader architecture of democratic technology alliances, he signalled that supply chains for critical minerals, chips and AI infrastructure must be secured jointly by trusted partners to withstand future disruptions.
Rewinding the technological journey, Modi observed that a decade ago discussions on chips and data in India were confined to limited circles, with the national discourse dominated largely by IT services, but he added that “today India, known for software, is successfully making its mark in hardware as well,” thus marking a structural transition in India’s digital economy.
This shift from services-led growth to hardware manufacturing, he suggested, is now visible on the ground in Sanand where commercial production has commenced, thereby strengthening India’s role in the global semiconductor chain.
Drawing a historical analogy, the Prime Minister argued that just as factories and machines powered the Industrial Revolution, semiconductors will act as the bridge between the Industrial and AI revolutions, declaring that “if oil was the regulator of the last century, the microchip will be the regulator of this century.”
Through this framing, he positioned semiconductor capability not merely as an economic objective but as a strategic determinant of geopolitical and technological influence in the 21st century.
Modi also invoked the transformation of Sanand itself, recalling how the region evolved from hosting a single automobile plant into one of India’s largest auto hubs, and noting that the arrival of one anchor investor had once triggered an ecosystem of ancillary industries, supply networks and local enterprise growth. Extending that analogy to the semiconductor sector, he implied that Micron’s presence could catalyse a similar industrial cluster effect, thereby multiplying economic activity and strengthening local manufacturing capabilities.
In a symbolic moment during the address, the Prime Minister referred to late industrialist Ratan Tata, recalling that he had once sent a message saying, “see what a Gujarati can do with an investment of one rupee,” thereby underscoring Gujarat’s reputation for entrepreneurship and signalling confidence that even a single high-value project can unlock large-scale industrial ecosystems.
The Sanand ATMP facility, set up by Micron Technology with an investment of ₹22,516 crore, will assemble and package chips used in SSDs and RAM modules, directly plugging India into global electronics supply chains while creating around 5,000 jobs.
Its commissioning therefore marks not just the start of commercial semiconductor production but also the operationalisation of India’s broader semiconductor mission aimed at reducing import dependence and attracting global chip manufacturers.
Modi further assured global investors that India stands fully committed to supporting semiconductor ventures, asserting that “this opportunity is opening new gates for India’s youth” and that once multiple semiconductor projects begin production, their cumulative impact will be visible across the economy. By linking employment generation, youth opportunities and technological sovereignty, he projected the semiconductor sector as both an economic multiplier and a strategic asset for India’s future.
The presence of US Ambassador Sergio Gore at the event reinforced the diplomatic significance of the project, with Modi welcoming him on his first visit to Gujarat after assuming office and highlighting India’s hospitality alongside its industrial readiness.