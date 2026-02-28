Massive deletions in West Bengal voter rolls: 47,000 removed from Mamata Banerjee’s Bhowanipore constituency

KOLKATA: With the publication of the final lists following the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal on Saturday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhowanipore assembly constituency in south Kolkata recorded significant deletions—47,111 voters were removed from the rolls for being dead, permanently shifted, absent, or bogus. Additionally, 14,154 voters in the same constituency are listed as ‘under adjudication’ and await clearance from judicial officers.

During the first phase of the SIR exercise, Bhowanipore had recorded 44,787 absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate (ASDD) voters. Considering the high number of deletions in her constituency, Mamata Banerjee has already held multiple meetings with Trinamool Congress leaders and Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the post-SIR voter lists in West Bengal on Saturday afternoon, concluding a three-month-long, anxiety-filled SIR process marked by political mudslinging, street protests, and legal battles. The lists are available at the offices of Block Development Officers (BDOs), Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), and District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state, where voters can inspect hard copies of the rolls.

According to the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal, a total of 65 lakh voters—including 58 lakh ASDD voters—had already been removed from the draft electoral rolls prior to the SIR hearings. Meanwhile, around 60 lakh voters are classified as ‘under adjudication,’ pending judicial review, because the Commission, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) were uncertain whether these voters should be included. Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, judicial officers were tasked with deciding the status of these voters.

The final rolls include 7.08 crore voters who had appeared in the pre-SIR draft rolls released on December 16. In the final list, voters are classified as “deleted,” “under adjudication,” or “approved.”