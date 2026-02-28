Mumbai air pollution: BMC issues show-cause, stop-work notices to construction sites violating norms

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued show-cause notices to 135 construction sites and stop-work notices to 93 developers, directing them to halt construction activities as part of measures to address air pollution in the city.

According to the BMC, its teams inspected 1,082 sites across the city in February. The action was taken by the BMC’s Environment and Climate Change Department along with the administrative ward divisions after extensive inspections, in a bid to maintain air quality.

“The BMC administration is implementing various measures to ensure that the air quality in Mumbai remains healthy and it was observed that many construction projects were not adhering the norms and that were adding more pollution in air,” said a senior BMC official, adding that immediate action was taken against projects violating environmental norms.

The official said that for projects complying with environmental norms, the earlier notices were withdrawn to provide relief.

He added that to reduce dust levels, the BMC has launched a deep-cleaning campaign on public roads and other areas.