PM addressed 19 foreign parliaments from ’14

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 19 foreign parliaments between 2014 and 2026, which is a record for an executive head of India. Hailing the milestone, the BJP claimed on Friday that Modi addressed more foreign parliaments than any previous Indian prime minister, and notably more than all Congress prime ministers combined.
“When PM Modi speaks, the world listens. He had addressed 19 foreign parliaments–right from addressing the joint session of the US Congress to the Knesset of Israel,” the BJP posted on ‘X’. It called the achievement “a reflection of India’s growing global stature, diplomatic credibility, leadership and moral authority”.
According to available information, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed seven foreign parliaments, Indira Gandhi addressed four and Jawaharlal Nehru addressed three. Former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed two foreign parliaments each.
In 2014, shortly after assuming office, Modi addressed the parliaments of Australia, Fiji, Nepal and Bhutan. The following year, he addressed the National Assembly of Mauritius in March and Sri Lanka’s Parliament. In the same year, he delivered a widely noted address in the Parliament of Mongolia and later spoke at the UK Parliament in November.
In December 2015, Modi addressed the Parliament of Afghanistan. In June 2016 came the mother of all addresses when he spoke at the joint session of the US Congress. In 2018, he addressed the Parliament of Uganda, and in 2019, the Parliament of the Maldives. In 2023, Modi once again addressed a joint session of the US Congress.
In the second address to the US Congress, he had said, “Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse. Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from times immemorial. In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the Mother of Democracy.”
According to the BJP, in 2024, he addressed the Parliament of Guyana. In July 2025, he addressed the Parliament of Ghana, followed in the same month by addresses to the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and the Parliament of Namibia. Later that year, he also addressed the Parliament of Ethiopia.
Most recently, he addressed the Knesset in Israel and was honoured with the Israeli Parliament’s highest award. Addressing the Knesset, PM Modi raised the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and condoled the death of Israeli citizens.
As of February 2026, Modi has undertaken 99 international visits to 79 countries.