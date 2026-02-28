PM addressed 19 foreign parliaments from ’14

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 19 foreign parliaments between 2014 and 2026, which is a record for an executive head of India. Hailing the milestone, the BJP claimed on Friday that Modi addressed more foreign parliaments than any previous Indian prime minister, and notably more than all Congress prime ministers combined.

“When PM Modi speaks, the world listens. He had addressed 19 foreign parliaments–right from addressing the joint session of the US Congress to the Knesset of Israel,” the BJP posted on ‘X’. It called the achievement “a reflection of India’s growing global stature, diplomatic credibility, leadership and moral authority”.

According to available information, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed seven foreign parliaments, Indira Gandhi addressed four and Jawaharlal Nehru addressed three. Former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed two foreign parliaments each.

In 2014, shortly after assuming office, Modi addressed the parliaments of Australia, Fiji, Nepal and Bhutan. The following year, he addressed the National Assembly of Mauritius in March and Sri Lanka’s Parliament. In the same year, he delivered a widely noted address in the Parliament of Mongolia and later spoke at the UK Parliament in November.