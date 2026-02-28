PM Modi to launch Rs 16,680 crore worth projects in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore and address a public gathering in Ajmer on Saturday. The visit will include the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 43 projects jointly undertaken by the central government and the Rajasthan government.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to 21,863 youth selected for various departments and organisations of the Rajasthan government. Recruitment exam paper leaks, alleged irregularities, and unemployment have remained major issues in the state, and the Bhajan Lal government has repeatedly claimed that it is ensuring timely employment for young people. In this context, the distribution of appointment letters is being seen as significant.
Modi is also expected to launch a nationwide campaign for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls aged 14 years. The initiative aims to prevent cervical cancer — one of the leading causes of cancer-related illness among women — and to protect the long-term health of girls and women across the country.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate national highway projects worth over Rs 4,516 crore. These include the construction of a four-lane Greenfield Expressway between Bandikui and Jaipur at a cost of about Rs 1,207 crore. Package 14 of the Delhi–Vadodara Access-Controlled Greenfield Expressway will involve the construction of an eight-lane carriageway from the NH-76 junction to Ummedpura village on NH-12. Several other projects related to the expansion, strengthening, and widening of national highways across the state are also part of the programme.
Continuing the focus on clean and safe drinking water, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four packages worth over Rs 1,021 crore under the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project. In addition, five packages of the Parwan Akawad Major Drinking Water Project, costing Rs 2,247 crore, will be launched to strengthen the state’s drinking water supply system.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transmission system worth Rs 3,616 crore aimed at ensuring efficient electricity transmission from Rajasthan’s major renewable energy sources. He will also lay the foundation stone for five new 220 kV and two 400 kV grid substations to further strengthen power infrastructure.
In Jaipur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an elevated road project from the Sanganer flyover to Malpura Gate via Chauradiya Petrol Pump, to be built at a cost of over Rs 286 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a proposed four-lane elevated road from Mahamandir to Akhliya Square in Jodhpur, estimated to cost around Rs 1,243 crore. The foundation stone for the Malbmori–Mangrol–Baran State Highway Project, estimated at about Rs 322 crore, will also be laid.
Thirty-four projects worth approximately Rs 8,554 crore are linked to various state government departments, including Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Public Works, Energy, Water Resources, and Industries, aimed at improving infrastructure and promoting industrial growth. Nine additional projects related to national highways and the energy sector, totalling about Rs 8,132 crore, will also be taken up, with two projects to be launched and seven dedicated.
The Prime Minister will arrive at Kishangarh Airport on Saturday, where his special aircraft is scheduled to land. The Special Protection Group has taken over security arrangements at the airport, with strict surveillance at all entry points and restricted access without authorised passes. Security checks will also be tightened along Airport Road and nearby areas.
Modi will address a large public gathering during the visit, highlighting the achievements of the central government and outlining future development plans while reiterating the government’s commitment to Rajasthan’s growth.
Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at the venue, which has been divided into sectors to manage an estimated crowd of nearly two lakh people.
Earlier on February 24, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reviewed preparations during a visit to the Kayad rest house. Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat and BJP state president Madan Rathore were also present. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for drinking water, medical services, and electricity at the venue ahead of the Modi's visit.