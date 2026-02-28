PM Modi to launch Rs 16,680 crore worth projects in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore and address a public gathering in Ajmer on Saturday. The visit will include the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 43 projects jointly undertaken by the central government and the Rajasthan government.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to 21,863 youth selected for various departments and organisations of the Rajasthan government. Recruitment exam paper leaks, alleged irregularities, and unemployment have remained major issues in the state, and the Bhajan Lal government has repeatedly claimed that it is ensuring timely employment for young people. In this context, the distribution of appointment letters is being seen as significant.

Modi is also expected to launch a nationwide campaign for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls aged 14 years. The initiative aims to prevent cervical cancer — one of the leading causes of cancer-related illness among women — and to protect the long-term health of girls and women across the country.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate national highway projects worth over Rs 4,516 crore. These include the construction of a four-lane Greenfield Expressway between Bandikui and Jaipur at a cost of about Rs 1,207 crore. Package 14 of the Delhi–Vadodara Access-Controlled Greenfield Expressway will involve the construction of an eight-lane carriageway from the NH-76 junction to Ummedpura village on NH-12. Several other projects related to the expansion, strengthening, and widening of national highways across the state are also part of the programme.

Continuing the focus on clean and safe drinking water, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four packages worth over Rs 1,021 crore under the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project. In addition, five packages of the Parwan Akawad Major Drinking Water Project, costing Rs 2,247 crore, will be launched to strengthen the state’s drinking water supply system.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transmission system worth Rs 3,616 crore aimed at ensuring efficient electricity transmission from Rajasthan’s major renewable energy sources. He will also lay the foundation stone for five new 220 kV and two 400 kV grid substations to further strengthen power infrastructure.