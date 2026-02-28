Punjab Police busts cross-border drug and arms smuggling modules; 10 arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police arrested 10 people after busting two organised cross-border drug and illegal arms smuggling modules, a top official said on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Heroin and illegal weapons were being smuggled into Indian territory and further distributed across different areas through a well-organised network, he said.

"In a major breakthrough, #Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts two organised cross-border drug and illegal arms smuggling modules and apprehends total 10 accused and recovers 5.438 Kg Heroin, 3 sophisticated pistols (One Glock 9mm, One Zigana 9mm & One .32 bore), 34 live cartridges, Rs 4500 drug money," the DGP said in a post on X.

Multiple FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and to dismantle the entire network, he said.