Rahul Gandhi calls Indo-US trade deal ‘death warrant’ for farmers, questions PM Modi’s timing

CHANDIGARH: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the timing of the Indo-US trade deal, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that pressure led Modi to sign what he termed a “death warrant” for farmers. He claimed that the interim trade deal would destroy Indian farmers.

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, as the state unit of the Congress grapples with factionalism, Gandhi also issued a stern warning, asserting that indiscipline and individual egos would no longer be tolerated. He urged party leaders to work as a team, saying that those who are not team players would be “put in reserve on the bench.”

Addressing the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally in Barnala amid thunderous applause, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Indo-US deal had been stalled for four months due to disagreements over opening the agriculture sector. “The question arises, the work which the Prime Minister did not do for four months, why did he do it within 15 minutes?” he asked, questioning why the trade deal was suddenly finalised.

“What was the pressure that the Prime Minister of India signed a death warrant for our country? He signed a death warrant for our farmers. He gave away our data. He signed a death warrant for our small and medium industries,” he alleged.

He further claimed that Modi had given a guarantee to US President Donald Trump that India would purchase US products worth Rs 9 lakh crore annually.

Rahul Gandhi said that opening the agricultural sector would allow American goods to enter the Indian market and harm farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

“Modi has opened the door of the agricultural sector. American goods will flow in, and our farmers will be ruined. No Prime Minister of India, whether from the Congress party, the BJP, or any other party, can open the agricultural sector,” he said.