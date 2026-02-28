Rahul Gandhi calls Indo-US trade deal ‘death warrant’ for farmers, questions PM Modi’s timing

CHANDIGARH: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the timing of the Indo-US trade deal, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that pressure led Modi to sign what he termed a “death warrant” for farmers. He claimed that the interim trade deal would destroy Indian farmers.
Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, as the state unit of the Congress grapples with factionalism, Gandhi also issued a stern warning, asserting that indiscipline and individual egos would no longer be tolerated. He urged party leaders to work as a team, saying that those who are not team players would be “put in reserve on the bench.”
Addressing the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally in Barnala amid thunderous applause, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Indo-US deal had been stalled for four months due to disagreements over opening the agriculture sector. “The question arises, the work which the Prime Minister did not do for four months, why did he do it within 15 minutes?” he asked, questioning why the trade deal was suddenly finalised.
“What was the pressure that the Prime Minister of India signed a death warrant for our country? He signed a death warrant for our farmers. He gave away our data. He signed a death warrant for our small and medium industries,” he alleged.
He further claimed that Modi had given a guarantee to US President Donald Trump that India would purchase US products worth Rs 9 lakh crore annually.
Rahul Gandhi said that opening the agricultural sector would allow American goods to enter the Indian market and harm farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
“Modi has opened the door of the agricultural sector. American goods will flow in, and our farmers will be ruined. No Prime Minister of India, whether from the Congress party, the BJP, or any other party, can open the agricultural sector,” he said.
Referring to a book by former Army Chief Manoj Naravane, Rahul Gandhi claimed he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha after the President’s address because he intended to comment on Naravane’s memoirs. He alleged that the unpublished book described a lack of response from the political leadership during Chinese troop movements near the border.
“Only the Prime Minister of the country can give the order to fire upon the Chinese army. Neither the Army Chief nor the Defence Minister can give it. Naravane asked the Prime Minister whether we can fire and stop them. There was no response for two hours. After that, Naravane gets the order to do whatever he deems appropriate,” he claimed.
Delivering a stern message to the Punjab Congress leadership, Rahul Gandhi said, “I want to give a message to Congress leaders. Work is done through teamwork. Let me be very clear, no leader, no matter how tall they think they are, is bigger than the Congress party. If you are not a team player, I will have no hesitation in putting you in the reserves on the bench.”
Emphasising that the days of “solo battles” are over, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP can only be defeated if the Congress presents a united front. He noted that no single leader can win Punjab alone and that it requires the combined effort of every worker and leader. “No single player wins. You are all senior leaders sitting here. Become team players or we will make you sit at home. This is my message and Kharge’s message. Respect workers, they are our real strength,” he said.
The remarks are being seen as an attempt to quell ongoing factionalism within the state unit. All senior leaders, including sitting MPs and MLAs, were present on the stage and looked towards Rahul Gandhi as he delivered the message.
Senior Congress leaders present included K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa and senior state leader Vijay Inder Singla.