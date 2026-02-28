Rahul Gandhi urges Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw tax on disability pensions, boost ECHS funds

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging the withdrawal of newly introduced income tax provisions on disability pensions and calling for adequate funding for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

In his letter to Sitharaman, Gandhi sought immediate action on two critical issues affecting armed forces personnel.

“I write to request your action on two issues affecting armed forces personnel: adequate funding to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and withdrawal of newly introduced income taxes on disability pensions,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi noted that the ECHS, designed to provide the best healthcare to veterans, is in dire straits due to inadequate budget allocation.

“ECHS is suffering from severe funding shortages. Over ₹12,000 crore in medical bills remain pending, budget allocation is nearly 30% below requirement, and hospitals are opting out due to non-payment.

Veterans are being forced to pay from their own pockets, or even delay treatment for serious diseases like cancer, he pointed out. “Those who served the country are feeling neglected in their hour of need,” Gandhi wrote.

Referring to the Finance Bill 2026, Gandhi said the proposal to tax disability pensions for personnel retained in service marks a historic shift. “This is the first time since 1922 that disability pensions are being taxed. Disability pensions are meant to provide relief to servicemen who suffer injuries, and should not be thought of as income,” he said.