Rs 5.93 crore worth of drugs seized in Assam, three arrested: CM Sarma

A total of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of ganja were seized in the operations in Guwahati in Kamrup Metropolitan district and Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.
GUWAHATI: Drugs worth Rs 5.93 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in two operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of ganja were seized in the operations in Guwahati in Kamrup Metropolitan district and Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.

"2 operations, 1 message: From highways to homes -- nowhere to hide for drug traffickers," Sarma said in an X post on Friday.

He said 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of cannabis worth a total of Rs 5.93 crore were seized and three persons were arrested.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

