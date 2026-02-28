Rs 5.93 crore worth of drugs seized in Assam, three arrested: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Drugs worth Rs 5.93 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in two operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of ganja were seized in the operations in Guwahati in Kamrup Metropolitan district and Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.

"2 operations, 1 message: From highways to homes -- nowhere to hide for drug traffickers," Sarma said in an X post on Friday.