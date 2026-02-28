RS polls: BJP consolidates, Opposition negotiates

NEW DELHI: With just three days remaining until the March 5 deadline for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections, backroom meetings and political manoeuvring have intensified within the opposition camp as parties scramble to finalise their nominees.

While the BJP is set to win at least half of the 37 Rajya Sabha seats going to the polls on March 16, the opposition is locked in intense negotiations to maximise its tally, even as internal divisions threaten to dent its already slim prospects in states such as Maharashtra, Assam and Bihar.

The Congress is expected to win five seats -- one each from Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, and two from Telangana, based on its current strength in state assemblies. Party managers have been brainstorming potential candidates, with names such as Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Kanhaiya Kumar, Anand Sharma, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Bhupesh Baghel, and Amitabh Dubey doing the rounds.

Sources suggest that while Rahul Gandhi is keen on sending younger, more aggressive faces to the Upper House, another section favours seasoned leaders with experience and parliamentary skills.

The Congress may also expand its tally if its ally, the DMK, agrees to allocate one Rajya Sabha seat as part of their seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu, with formal talks between the two parties commenced on Saturday.

Of the six Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, four are currently held by the DMK and two by the AIADMK. However, sources indicate that the DMK leadership is keen to nominate a leader firmly aligned with Dravidian ideology and is reportedly unwilling to back a North Indian face.