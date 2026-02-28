SHO, policemen booked after POCSO case accused dies in custody in UP's Bahraich

LUCKNOW: The station house officer (SHO) and staff of a police station in Bahraich district have been booked after a 55-year-old businessman, arrested on charges of molesting a 10-year-old girl, allegedly died in police custody.

Ram Gopal, also known as Rakesh Srivastava, who ran a medical shop, was named in an FIR for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl when she was alone at home.

In his complaint, the girl’s father accused Ram Gopal of molesting and raping the child on February 22 and threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The matter came to light later when other family members returned home and the girl informed them about the alleged incident.

Police claimed that Ram Gopal accompanied by his nephew, Ankur Srivastava, appeared before them after being summoned for questioning. His family, however, disputed this alleging that he was picked up by the local police.

Angered by his death, Ram Gopal’s relatives and local residents staged a protest demanding strict action against the police personnel involved in the incident.

According to official police sources, the FIR in connection with his death was lodged on a complaint submitted by Ram Gopal’s son.

The investigation has been transferred from Ramgaon police station to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kotwali Dehat, Bahraich to ensure an impartial probe, a senior police officer said.

He added that both cases — the one against Ram Gopal and the other registered in connection with his death — are being thoroughly investigated and that the law and order situation in the area remains under control.