SHO, policemen booked after POCSO case accused dies in custody in UP's Bahraich

LUCKNOW: The station house officer (SHO) and staff of a police station in Bahraich district have been booked after a 55-year-old businessman, arrested on charges of molesting a 10-year-old girl, allegedly died in police custody.
Ram Gopal, also known as Rakesh Srivastava, who ran a medical shop, was named in an FIR for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl when she was alone at home.
In his complaint, the girl’s father accused Ram Gopal of molesting and raping the child on February 22 and threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The matter came to light later when other family members returned home and the girl informed them about the alleged incident.
Police claimed that Ram Gopal accompanied by his nephew, Ankur Srivastava, appeared before them after being summoned for questioning. His family, however, disputed this alleging that he was picked up by the local police.
Angered by his death, Ram Gopal’s relatives and local residents staged a protest demanding strict action against the police personnel involved in the incident.
According to official police sources, the FIR in connection with his death was lodged on a complaint submitted by Ram Gopal’s son.
The investigation has been transferred from Ramgaon police station to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kotwali Dehat, Bahraich to ensure an impartial probe, a senior police officer said.
He added that both cases — the one against Ram Gopal and the other registered in connection with his death — are being thoroughly investigated and that the law and order situation in the area remains under control.
Police officers, on their part, claimed that Ram Gopal’s health deteriorated upon his arrival at the police station, after which his nephew was asked to take him to a hospital for treatment. Ram Gopal was taken to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.
In a video, the deceased’s nephew, Ayush Srivastava, is purportedly heard claiming that the police took Ram Gopal away and that the family later went to the police station to inquire about the reason for detaining him. The family members were allegedly abused and warned not to return.
Ayush claimed that about an hour later, a local resident informed them that Ram Gopal’s condition had worsened. He said he rushed to the police station and found him lying there. “The police brought him to my house, which is around 100 metres from the police station, and left. I took him to the hospital in my vehicle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. I believe he was beaten at the police station, following which he died. The SHO and other policemen are responsible for his death. We demand compensation for the family,” Ayush said.