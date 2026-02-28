Two Indian students die in house fire in London, third under treatment

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian students died in London after a devastating fire, while another student who shared the house was injured and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The fire broke out at a rented house in Croydon, South London, on February 23. All three were rushed to Croydon University Hospital for treatment. The two deceased students have been identified as 26-year-old Kamineni Sai Srikar from Nizamabad in Telangana and 28-year-old Ganti Abhishek from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Srikar had moved to London to pursue a master’s degree in science after completing his engineering studies in Hyderabad. He was declared brain-dead after days of treatment and later confirmed dead. His family in Nizamabad has requested officials to bring his body back to India at the earliest.

Abhishek, who had gone to London in 2023 to pursue an MBA, died at the spot due to smoke suffocation. The third student managed to escape from the house but sustained injuries and continues to receive treatment.

The London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service are conducting a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire. It is suspected that the blaze spread rapidly, but detailed findings regarding the origin and contributing factors have not yet been released. Authorities are recording statements, assessing structural damage and examining CCTV footage from the area.

The Indian Consulate in the UK has pledged support to the families, assisting with formalities and preparations for the repatriation of the deceased students’ remains to India. Consular officials are also offering guidance to the injured student’s family.