Violation of safety standards by aircraft, aerodrome operator caused Baramati crash: AAIB prelim report

NEW DELHI: The preliminary report into the Baramati air crash has identified non-adherence to Standard Operating Procedures by the aircraft operator, VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, and the bypassing of prescribed visibility norms at the aerodrome as the key reasons for the accident that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday made public its report on the accident involving VSR Venture's Learjet-45XR aircraft in Baramati on January 28.

Despite poor visibility, the cockpit crew chose to land, and those manning the control gave the go-ahead, the report specified.

The report noted that poor infrastructure and maintenance at the airport also contributed to the crash, pointing out that runway markings guiding pilots during landing had faded as recarpeting was done 11 years ago. The lack of navigational aids beside table top runway 11, where the aircraft VT-VSK crashed, is also responsible. It further stated that the aerodrome did not have a full boundary wall.

The airport lacked navigational aids other than wind socks. “Two windsocks have been installed at the aerodrome, both towards RWY 29 side. No wind sock was available towards runway 11 side,” it said.

The runway markings were almost invisible, it pointed out. “The last runway re-carpeting was carried out in March 2016 and thereafter no runway re-carpeting was carried out which resulted into fading of all the runway markings and presence of loose gravels on the runway surface.” There is no boundary wall around the aerodrome. The available fencing is not adequate and does not cover the entire aerodrome.